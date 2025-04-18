The 2025 NFL Draft will be one of the more unique drafts we have had. The class is loaded at positions you usually don't expect (e.g., running back, tight end) and weak at commonly strong positions (e.g., quarterback, wide receiver).

There is also so much unknown from No. 4 onward. We have a pretty good idea who the first three players will be, but past that is anyone's guess. So, why not take a crack at it? Here is a full first-round 2025 mock draft.

1. Tennessee Titans - QB Cam Ward, Miami

No need to waste much time, Cam Ward will be the pick for the Tennessee Titans. While he might not be the best prospect overall, he is the best at the most important position.

2. Cleveland Browns - WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

It doesn't matter if you don't need a wide receiver and cornerback, you cannot pass on Travis Hunter. Not only is he a generational talent (finally, we can use that term fairly) who will sell tickets, he also gives you two cracks at hitting a home run—with the potential for two.

3. New York Giants - EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State

Anyone who watched Penn State in the playoffs last season knows Abdul Carter is legit. He was a wrecking ball despite having one healthy arm. Even with Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns, Carter should be the pick.

4. New England Patriots - OT Armand Membou, Missouri

This is the worst-case scenario for Patriots fans, but the front office may not view it that way. They have to fix the offensive line, and that starts with landing a franchise offensive tackle like Armand Membou.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - DL Mason Graham, Michigan

It took everything I had not to throw a Tyler Warren curveball here. However, this defense struggled in every area last year, making Mason Graham the responsible pick.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

This has been a common pick because of Pete Carroll's arrival. It may not be the biggest need, but landing the best available player isn't a bad idea, especially this year.

7. New York Jets - TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

The Jets continue retooling their offense after their last two disastrous years. Tyler Warren, again, is the best player available, fills a need, and helps out their new quarterback, Justin Fields.

8. Carolina Panthers - EDGE Jalon Walker, Georgia

The Panthers could go any which way, but you can never go wrong with addressing the pass rush. Jalon Walker would fit well with Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero with his athleticism and versatility.

9. New Orleans Saints - LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

Perhaps it is now controversial not to mock a quarterback to the Saints, but they have needs everywhere. Forcing a quarterback may bite them in the future. Jihaad Campbell has untapped potential and could turn into a cornerstone player.

10. Chicago Bears - RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

Here we have the first stunner: Ben Johnson and the Bears select a running back not named Ashton Jeanty. This is reminiscent of Johnson and the Lions taking Jamyr Gibbs after Bijan Robinson in 2023. This team wants to run the football to take pressure off his young quarterback, Omarion Hampton can be Johnson's new David Montgomery (ironically).

11. San Francisco 49ers - OT Will Campbell, LSU

No one is happier than the 49ers; they land one of the best prospects at a position of need. Despite his shorter arms, Will Campbell is seen as an immediate starter with superstar potential.

12. Dallas Cowboys - WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

With no running back worth the No. 12 pick, the Cowboys look to add a complement to CeeDee Lamb. Tetairoa McMillan gives Dak Prescott two playmakers on the outside for years to come.

13. Miami Dolphins - OT Kelvin Banks, Texas

Terron Armstead just retired, making this an easy pick for the Miami Dolphins. Moving on...

14. Indianapolis Colts - TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

The amount of mock drafts with Colston Loveland going to the Colts at No. 14 is alarming. We are not here to change that, it makes too much sense.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers - QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

The Pittsburgh Steelers see Shedeur Sanders' continued fall and trade up to secure him. While no team between No. 15 and No. 21 would take Sanders, this is about preventing a Day-2 team from jumping them with a blockbuster deal.

16. Arizona Cardinals - EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia

Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon came from the Eagles who love their defensive linemen and former Georgia Bulldogs. Mykel Williams would be a dream scenario for Arizona.

17. Cincinnati Bengals - CB Will Johnson, Michigan

For as great as it was to see Jamar Chase and Tee Higgins get paid, the Bengals have no shortage of defensive problems. They need to take chances on defense, like drafting Will Johnson.

18. Seattle Seahawks - OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

We all know the Seahawks need offensive line help. Grey Zabel gives them a versatile blocker who can fill in anywhere at a moment's notice.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

The Buccaneers love taking toolsy players at edge rusher—Shemar Stewart is just that. If his statistics weren't so dreadful, he would be long gone by pick 19.

20. Denver Broncos - S Malaki Starks, Georgia

Seeing Ashton Jeanty and Omarrion Hampton go so early wasn't good news for the Denver Broncos. Fortunately, there will be plenty of other options at running back later in the draft. Adding another playmaker to that defense is never a bad idea.

21. Atlanta Falcons - EDGE Mike Green, Marshall

After the slight trade down, the Falcons recoup their third-round pick (and a fifth next year) and still land the player they wanted. Mike Green has been linked to the Dirty Birds since his Pro Day. If they are confident in his background, this would be a dream scenario.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - DL Kenneth Grant, Michigan

Jim Harbaugh strikes with the selection of his former player, Kenneth Grant. With the priority being on toughness in the trenches, Grant fits perfectly.

23. Green Bay Packers - CB Jahdae Barron, Texas

Quinyon Mitchell's fall to the Eagles last year mirrors this scenario: a zone corner falling to a contender. The Packers, amid the Jaire Alexander uncertainty, would be ecstatic if the Texas cornerback falls this far.

24. Minnesota Vikings - OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State

Anyone who watched the Vikings in the playoffs last season knows they could use talent on the offensive line. Assuming Christian Darrisaw returns to full health, adding Josh Simmon would complete the unit.

25. Houston Texans - DL Walter Nolen, Mississippi

DeMeco Ryans wants to continue building his defense. The secondary and edge rush are already in the elite, but the interior could use some extra talent. Walter Nolen could make an immediate impact with the players around him.

26. Los Angeles Rams - QB Jaxson Dart, Mississippi

Surprise! The Rams are a sleeper team to select a quarterback. Matt Stafford isn't getting any younger, and the Rams should take advantage of his wisdom by letting a young gun sit behind him. This is also a dream situation for Jaxson Dart's NFL career. It would give him time to learn NFL concepts.

27. Baltimore Ravens - WR Matthew Golden, Texas

The Ravens need to keep taking swings on top wide receiver prospects, even after signing DeAndre Hopkins. Matthew Golden gives them a long-term complement to stud receiver Zay Flowers.

28. Detroit Lions - EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

We all saw what happened to the Lions' pass rush after Aidan Hutchinson's injury. They have to address the position in the first round. Fortunately for them, a top prospect in James Pearce Jr. falls to them.

29. Washington Commanders - S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

The Commanders address the loss of Jeremy Chinn by drafting Nick Emmanwori. Head Coach Dan Quinn has always coveted safeties—he drafted Keanu Neal in the first round—and Nick Emmanwori is a player he will love.

30. Buffalo Bills - DL Derrick Harmon, Oregon

There will be no shortage of Front-7 players drafted in the first round—Derrick Harmon being one of them. Along with every team, the Bills should continue investing in their defensive line as they look to get over the hump.

31. Kansas City Chiefs - WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Pairing with Rashee Rice, Emeka Egbuka gives Patrick Mahomes another target in the passing game—something he lacked last season. Egbuka is one of the safest picks, and perhaps the safest pick at the position.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

Another Draft, another defensive lineman going to the Eagles. Donovan Ezeiruaku helps the reigning champs cover up for the loss of Brandon Graham.