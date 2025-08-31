NFL expert suggests Falcons could pull off shocking trade for superstar WR

The commencement of the 2025 NFL season is mere days away as anticipation boils over all over the nation. Entering the new season, the Atlanta Falcons are one of the more interesting teams to monitor across the league as they hope to push for a playoff spot in a more competitive NFC landscape.

The Dirty Birds boast a strong group of weapons for Michael Penix Jr’s inaugural season as the full-time starter, but one NFL reporter thinks they could easily take that group to another level.

While making bold trade predictions, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton pitched the idea of a Tyreek Hill trade to Atlanta, where the Falcons would send Darnell Mooney and a 2026 third-round pick to Miami to land the eight-time Pro Bowler.

Tyreek Hill could be the missing piece to unlock the Falcons ' offense

Hill, who has topped 1,000 yards in four of the last five seasons, remains one of the league’s most dangerous playmakers—even at 31 years old. Pairing him with Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson would make Penix’s life far easier while giving the Falcons their best receiver duo since Julio Jones and Roddy White.

While he remains one of the NFL’s most prolific wideouts, Hill has begun to show signs of decline. His 959 receiving yards in 2024 was the lowest total of his career since 2019—when he missed four games—and his six touchdowns tied a career-low.

On top of that, Hill has continually expressed frustration with his contract situation in Miami, even going as far to request a trade earlier this offseason. With his relationship with the franchise on shaky ground, a change of scenery could serve both sides well, especially if Terry Fontenot comes calling.

For Atlanta, the gamble is obvious. After missing out on Micah Parsons, trading for the Cheetah would mark their biggest trade acquisition since the Julio Jones deal back in 2011.

Hill isn’t quite the same game-breaker he was in Kansas City, but his speed is still enough to give defensive coordinators nightmares. With defenses already having to deal with London’s size and Robinson’s explosiveness, adding Hill into the mix would push the Falcons’ offense into “matchup hell” territory.

As for Mooney, he amassed 992 receiving yards for the second- highest receiving total of his career. But the 27-year-old has been battling a shoulder injury all summer and only returned to practice late last week.

With the Dolphins gearing up towards a retool, it’s not unthinkable that they move on from the five-time All Pro. Hill is entering a contract year in Miami, and the team has fellow speedster Jaylen Waddle waiting in the wings to take over as WR1.

For the Falcons, swinging a deal of this magnitude would be signal they’re all-in on making noise in the NFC, and could be the exact type of swing Fontenot needs to set Penix up for success—and potentially save his job.

