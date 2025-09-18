Atlanta’s defensive turnaround might come with a costly side effect

Through two weeks of the 2025 NFL season, there is no one who has done more to help their reputation in NFL circles more than Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. The differences between Ulbrich and Atlanta's two previous coordinators, Jimmy Lake and Ryan Nielsen, have felt substantial—and a much-needed change to fit the mold of the modern league.

Atlanta’s defense has transformed under his leadership, ranking second in the NFL in both total and pass defense through Week 2. All four rookies playing meaningful roles have shined, and it's clear that this unit looks poised to transform into the NFL's best in this new system.

There's just one slight wrinkle—the better the unit performs, the more interest Ulbrich will draw on the head coaching market. His pedigree with both the Jets and Falcons could intrigue teams searching for their next head coach, and unfortunately prompt Terry Fontenot to search for his fourth new DC in as many seasons.

Jeff Ulbrich has emerged as a dark horse head coaching candidate

Ulbrich's turnaround with the defense has been impressive. All four rookies the Falcons drafted—Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr, Xavier Watts, and Billy Bowman Jr—have flourished through two weeks, and have established themselves as cornerstones of this defense.

In addition to a strong, young nucleus Ulbrich also signed players like Divine Deablo and Leonard Floyd to provide the versatility and stability he desires—and Deablo has become the unit's unsung hero. Throw in Pro Bowl veterans like A.J. Terrell and Jessie Bates III and the Dirty Birds finally have a clear defensive identity.

It would hurt to lose Ulbrich, but it's the way the cookie crumbles in the modern NFL. The Detroit Lions lost both of their coordinators last offseason, and the Eagles did the same during the 2023 offseason. Good coordinators will always draw interest, and it's gotten to the point where the 48-year-old is more coveted for a head coaching position than OC Zac Robinson.

On average, at least five head coaching jobs become available every offseason, so he'll definitely receive some interviews. The league isn't in a state anymore where teams will solely look at bright offensive minds, as three of the seven teams (43%) with coaching vacancies this past offseason hired defensive coaches.

The timing couldn’t be better for Ulbrich. With the league trending back toward valuing defensive minds after years of flashy offensive-centric hires, his profile checks every box: he's a proven scheme-builder, player developer, and leader who can command a locker room.

And he has head coaching experience. The nine-year NFL veteran spent three seasons as the Jets' defensive coordinator, but after the team fired Robert Saleh, he was promoted to interim head coach—where he compiled an unglamorous 3-9 record.

For Falcons fans, the thought of losing him so soon feels like a gut punch. But in some ways, it would be a compliment of the highest order, because if his name is being called in January, it means Atlanta’s defense finally became everything it was promised to be.

