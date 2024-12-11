NFL insider's latest Kirk Cousins update will put all rumors to bed, for now
By Ryan Heckman
This topic isn't going away anytime soon, so long as Kirk Cousins doesn't turn things around in a hurry. The Atlanta Falcons are now going to be fighting for their playoff lives over the remaining four games, and Cousins has to be the reason this team makes it in, if they do.
It's all fans have been talking about, lately. The quarterback position is clearly an issue, with Cousins struggling over the last four contests. Atlanta has, of course, gone 0-4 in their past four games while Cousins has not thrown a single touchdown during that span.
It's been well-documented by now. The zero touchdowns and eight interceptions Cousins has thrown during this time period is certainly alarming, and has caused many fans to wonder whether or not the team is going to make a change under center.
Plenty of experts and analysts have weighed-in on the matter, as have some insiders as of late. One of them, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, had this to say on the topic at hand, recently:
"For as much noise as there’s been on the Atlanta Falcons quarterback situation the past few days, nothing has really changed internally. Michael Penix Jr. is still taking the normal No. 2 in-season reps. He’s shown improved ownership of the offense, and done well running the scout team against the Atlanta defense … and, for now, that’s really the end of the story. Kirk Cousins is still the starter," Breer wrote.
A Kirk Cousins trade is more than likely during the coming offseason
So, we know Cousins is going to be finishing out the season in all likelihood. However, that doesn't rule out changes after the regular season is over. There seems to be a rush in developing quarterbacks in recent years, thus seeing Michael Penix Jr. take over the job in 2025 is very possible.
As ESPN insider Dan Graziano pointed out recently, as well, the Falcons very well could trade Cousins after one season.
"I have long believed the Falcons would have to look at trading Cousins after this season," Graziano wrote Wednesday morning.
More Falcons news:
"... there are going to be enough teams looking for QB help that Cousins would have some kind of market ... And having pocketed $62.5 million from the Falcons this year, Cousins might be amenable to reworking the contract to make something work with a new team," he finished.
What a whirlwind the past eight months have been. Cousins was supposed to be the catalyst which propels this offense and, well, the team as a whole, into contention. Instead, we're looking at a real possibility where he's gone after just a single season in Atlanta.
What makes a Cousins trade even more likely, in 2025, is the fact that this upcoming quarterback class is no where near as good as the 2024 group. Shedeur Sanders is the only real franchise-type prospect, and he'll probably go no. 1.
That leaves a few other teams looking for veteran help while maybe bringing along a lesser-talented rookie, and that's where a Cousins trade comes into play.