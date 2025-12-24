NFL Insider's latest bombshell should be music to the ears of Falcons fans everywhere

The Atlanta Falcons' hire of Raheem Morris as head coach was no doubt a shock to the NFL world nearly two years ago. There were so many rumors that Bill Belichick would be entering the building, but Arthur Blank ultimately hired the Rams' defensive coordinator, whom he knew well.

The hire hasn't worked out. Morris has led his team to an 8-9 record last year and a 6-9 record this year, with two games remaining.

For a team with this much talent, it has been another disappointing season, and Blank, rightfully so, is becoming impatient. According to NFL Insider James Palmer, there is a strong possibility that the Dirty Birds will be on the search for another head coach in a month.

Bleacher Report NFL Insider James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) on Raheem Morris:



"That’s a spot I’m hearing around the league that more and more people believe could be more likely a change than one staying pat. I think they are analyzing everything in that building, from Terry… — 680 The Fan (@680TheFan) December 23, 2025

This is definitely music to every Falcons fan's ears.

Falcons will reevaluate their staff from "Terry Fontenot on down"

Morris has not lived up to expectations (which were low expectations, at that). His team has struggled to stack wins, even after taking down top-tier teams as they did earlier in the year with the Buffalo Bills.

There have been inconsistencies with every aspect of the team; when the offense has produced, the defense and special teams have faltered, when the defense has shut opponents down, the offense and special teams have faltered, and when the special teams has produced... oh wait, that never happens.

That lands squarely on the shoulders of the head coach.

There have also been warranted critiques of Terry Fontenot. He has generally done a good job putting together a starting lineup, but the depth has been missing.

One of his biggest failures is this year's wide receiver group. The trio of Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Ray-Ray McCloud III figured to be elite, but everyone knew one of them would get injured, at least.

Obviously, the position has been an absolute disaster. While you can't blame him for Mooney's fall from grace and the McCloud debacle, you can blame him for thinking Casey Washington and KhaDarel Hodge provided enough depth.

With that being said, I think the fans are more worried about Morris keeping his job than Fontenot.

Now, there is bad news that comes with that report. Palmer specifically says, "Terry Fontenot on down." That means CEO Rich McKay won't be in the crosshairs.

McKay, fair or not, has been a common enemy in the minds of the fans. He apparently is no longer a part of the football operations, but do we really believe that? Even then, he has been a key cog in the decisions to hire both Arthur Smith and Morris.

Nevertheless, merely hearing Blank is considering major changes to his team is exactly what everyone wants to hear. Hopefully, it will turn out to be more than just a rumor.