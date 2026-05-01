Falcons' Kendal Daniels pick may signal the end of injury-prone LB in Atlanta

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out why the Atlanta Falcons drafted Oklahoma's Kendal Daniels in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. If you could create the perfect Jeff Ulbrich linebacker in a lab, Daniels would be that player. He has the MO of thriving with that exact type of LB.

Daniels is likely to assume the role Kaden Elliss played for the Falcons after he left in free agency, but in a more modern way. As a converted safety, the 23-year-old, played safety, linebacker, and the hybrid "cheetah" position where Brent Venables lined him up all over the defense as both a LB and DB.

At 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds with his versatility, Daniels is set to be an intriguing weapon for this Atlanta defense. But he's also going to alter the state of the linebacker room, as their investment in the position in the NFL may force the Dirty Birds to move on from some of their veteran linebackers.

The Falcons drafting Kendal Daniels has Troy Andersen on the chopping block

The Falcons have a logjam on their hands at linebacker, but I would say Troy Andersen is on the outside looking in. After being selected with the Falcons received in the Julio Jones trade, Andersen was great as a rookie, playing in all 17 games, but has struggled to stay healthy in the seasons since.

The 27-year-old was relegated to just two games in 2023, seven in 2024, and missed all of 2025 due to injury. Since he missed all year in a contract year, Atlanta tolled his contract and he'll be a free agent in 2027. But even in a contract year, the path to meaningful snaps will be tougher than ever.

And to add insult to injury, Daniels wasn't the only LB the Falcons drafted in 2026. They drafted LSU's Harold Perkins two rounds later, so they are really embracing the competition Kevin Stefanski and Ian Cunningham have said they wanted to add all across the roster--which spells trouble for Andersen.

Let's put it this way. Atlanta has these linebackers competing for four or five spots:

Divine Deablo

Kendal Daniels

Troy Andersen

Christian Harris

Harold Perkins Jr.

Channing Tindall

JD Bertrand

I'd be genuinely floored if either Tindall or Bertrand make the roster, as neither of them offer anything besides special teams value.. Of these guys, Deablo is the only true lock, but I feel confident about Daniels making the roster as a guy Ulbrich hand-picked unless he has a complete meltdown in camp.

Perkins also has a good chance to make the roster, but between Andersen and Harris, only one of them will survive roster cuts. And I feel inclined to say it'll be Harris. The Alabama product is two years younger than Andersen, so while he's also struggled with injuries, he has a stronger NFL track record.

Learning under DeMeco Ryans in Houston, the 25-year-old had a 100-tackle year in 2023 until he missed most of 2024 with injury, which saw him lose his starting job upon his return in 2025. Meanwhile, the Montana State product has disappointed given his innate inability to stay healthy.

Like Daniels, they both fit the athletic mold that Ulbrich covets at linebacker, but unlike Andersen, he brought in Harris himself. So if the Falcons are forced to choose between the two, I think the former is the one on the chopping block, but he'll have a chance to save his career in Atlanta in camp.