One Falcons' fan favorite could be on the way out of Atlanta after Week 9 disaster

With the Atlanta Falcons amid a three-game losing streak, it remains to be seen how Terry Fontenot will attack the looming trade deadline. The 3-5 Falcons could very easily look to be aggressive in hopes of keeping their playoff window open, but it's more likely they part with their players on expiring contracts.

One of the players who could find themselves on the trade block is backup running back Tyler Allgeier, who carried the ball just two times for six yards in the Week 9 loss. Additionally, the fourth-year back is set to be a free agent this offseason, and it's unlikely Atlanta signs him to an extension.

The Dirty Birds' run game has struggled as of late, and that's seen Allgeier's role diminish behind Bijan Robinson. And since Fontenot and Raheem Morris should preserve their cap space in hopes of extending both Robinson and Drake London, it puts the 25-year-old firmly on the chopping block.

A Tyler Allgeier trade is far less impossible than Falcons fans realize

It would be a mistake for Fontenot to let him walk when he could recoup some value from a running back-needy team. The Patriots, Chiefs, and even the Texans could be interested in Allgeier, as all three squads are kicking the tires on upgrades to their running back rooms.

In all likelihood, Allgeier could net Atlanta a fourth or fifth-round pick in return, which is relatively impressive for a fifth-round pick back in 2022. He ran for over 1,000 yards as a rookie, but the selection of Bijan in 2023 saw his role steadily decrease, but remains among the best RB2's in the league.

The power running style the 5-foot-10, 225-pound back is a perfect complement to the Pro Bowler's elusiveness, which gave the Falcons one of the best rushing attacks in football—until teams started to adjust to Zac Robinson's scheme.

They've been held under 100 rushing yards in each of their last three games, and it's becoming clear that Atlanta will need to turn to the air if they want to bounce back, and that means adding a receiver before the deadline. But that also means retooling the run game to fix what is no longer working.

If Fontenot is offered a pretty penny for a team desperate for running backs, he has no reason not to accept it. They could maximize on his value while they can rather than risk letting him walk for nothing in the offseason, and potentially turn to Nathan Carter to back up their Pro Bowl running back.