The Atlanta Falcons signed Nate Landman as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado back in 2022.

Not much was expected from the run-stuffing linebacker, but the team quickly realized that he was more than just your typical undrafted free agent.

He stuck on the roster for three years as a depth piece that often saw quality snaps due to Troy Andersen's lingering injury concerns. While he played well, the Falcons let him walk in free agency.

He reunited with former DC Jimmy Lake with the Los Angeles Rams, and it took him all of one game to endear himself to his new city.

Former Falcons LB Nate Landman named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Falcons didn't have to wait long to regret their decision to let Nate Landman sign elsewhere.

The former Falcons linebacker was a big part in the Rams' Week 1 win. He registered double-digit tackles and then ended the game with a vicious punch at the football which led to a forced fumble of Dare Ogunbowale—and a Rams victory.

What a play by Nate Landman to force the fumble 😳



HOUvsLAR on CBS/Paramount+

Watching a defender punch at the football like that is one of the most beautiful things in this sport. It is also something Landman prides himself on. He has never been the most athletic or the best in coverage, but he makes up for it in technique and effort.

It is unfortunate the Falcons let him walk in the offseason, even with Kaden Elliss, Divine Deablo, and hopefully Troy Andersen on the field. Nevertheless, it is fun watching him have instant success at the start of his second contract.

Ironically, Landman wasn't the only former Atlanta linebacker to win the award this week. Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun won the same award in the AFC following his dominant performance against the Carolina Panthers.

He has always been a great player, and occasionally a superstar. He was definitely the latter in Week 1, racking up ten tackles, a pass breakup, an interception, and a forced fumble. He is quietly having a great career in the NFL -- he is rapidly approaching 1,000 tackles (which is not too shabby for a former Yale safety).

While it is making many fans angry seeing their former players win these awards, you have to remember it is one game and the Falcons already have an impressive group of linebackers.

Just look at Landman, he left because he wanted to find a starting gig, something he wasn't going to find here.

Just because you see this team's former players winning awards doesn't mean the front office made a mistake -- there is a lot more to it.

