Packers’ playoff meltdown could pave the way for Falcons’ miracle coaching scenario

The Atlanta Falcons are in the midst of a coching search, but their coaching controversy doesn't hold a candle to what's going down in Green Bay. After the Packers squandered an 18-point halftime lead to lose to the Chicago Bears, questions surrounding Matt LaFleur's future have started to surface.

LaFleur took the Packers to the playoffs in six of his seven seasons at the helm, so he would draw instant interest on the coaching market if he's fired, especially from the Falcons. If there's anything we know about Arthur Blank and new president of football Matt Ryan, they value their connections.

If Matt LaFleur is let go — and that’s a big if — there are several connections to keep in mind:



• Falcons: New president Matt Ryan. LaFleur was Ryan’s QB coach during his MVP season.



• Dolphins: New GM Jon-Eric Sullivan just came over from Green Bay after 20+ years with the… pic.twitter.com/qf35ukhIEe — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 11, 2026

The 46-year-old was Ryan's QB coach for two seasons, most notably during his MVP season in 2016. Since leaving the Falcons, LaFleur has emerged as the brightest young coaches in the NFL, so his journey would come full circle if the Packers move on from him and he chases redemption in Atlanta

It wasn't likely before, but there's now a real chance he and the Packers part ways. And if that happens, he won't have to work hard to find work, as he would take John Harbaugh's spot as the cycle's most coveted coaching candidate, which is good news for Matty Ice.

Matt LaFleur and Mike McDaniel are the answer to solving the Falcons' offensive woes

Despite losing in Wild Card weekend for the second straight year (with a heartbreaking end), there's no denying what LaFleur has accomplished in Green Bay. He took them to the NFC Championship in his first two seasons, but has yet to recapture that success since Aaron Rodgers was traded.

The Packers' offensive rankings under Matt LaFleur:

2025: 15th

2024: 5th

2023: 11th

2022: 17th

2021: 10th

2020: 5th

2019: 18th

Under his tutelage, their offense has consistently been one of the best in football, which is exactly what the Dirty Birds may need to unlock Michael Penix Jr. Ben Johnson has helped to unlock Caleb Williams, so working with an offensive mastermind like LaFleur could be the reason Penix breaks out.

However, LaFleur may not be the only ex-Atlanta assistant who can spearhead an offensive turnaround. Mike McDaniel was also on the Falcons' coaching staff during the Super Bowl run, and it looks pretty likely he'll be spending 2026 as an OC rather than getting another shot as a head coach.

Like LaFleur, McDaniel stems from the Kyle Shanahan/Sean McVay coaching tree. They're both capable of calling plays for a highly talented Falcons' offense, but Penix would most likely be more comfortable running the system McDaniel ran with Tua Tagovailoa before the Dolphins fired him.

Moreover, if LaFleur and McDaniel are running the offense, it increases the likelihood that Jeff Ulbrich will be retained to continue the rapid ascent of this defense. It remains to be seen if LaFleur will even be fired, let alone be the next Falcons' coach, but fans can only dream about this potential new staff.