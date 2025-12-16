Patrick Mahomes’ injury cracked the door open for unlikely Kirk Cousins landing spot

The Chiefs' kingdom received a rude awakening on Sunday night after finding out Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL. One second, they're driving down the field to tie the game and keep their playoff hopes alive, the next second, Mahomes is down, and they're out of the playoffs.

This tragic turn of events doesn't immediately impact the Atlanta Falcons, but could provide a perfect opportunity for general manager Terry Fontenot.

Depending on severity, Mahomes will likely be sidelined at least nine months before being cleared for return. In recent history, quarterbacks with ACL tears have returned at different points throughout the following season, but typically miss time.

The most recent example, Kyler Murray, tore his ACL in mid-December 2022 and returned in mid-November the following season. That means Mahomes in real danger of missing a good chunk of 2026.

Patrick Mahomes' ACL injury finally provides a realistic landing spot for Kirk Cousins

Mahomes could be rushed back from injury, especially if the Chiefs don't find a suitable starter, but he will not be ready for next season: most likely. This gives Kirk Cousins the perfect opportunity to start elsewhere, with a new team that is set up to compete in the AFC.

Think about it, a proven veteran starting QB who has thrived late in 2025, is exactly what the Chiefs need. Kansas City has enjoyed 10-straight playoff seasons until their disastrous 2025 campaign. Late January football is all Chiefs fans know to expect, and it's the perfect situation for Cousins

If Mahomes misses time in 2026, a serviceable backup will be required, but at what cost? This may be a scenario that would work well for the Falcons, if they pay most of his contract.

A lot will change between now and next season,, but the Chiefs sit well below the expected cap threshold for 2026, meaning a trade isn't likely. But nobody can deny that throwing to Travis Kelce, Xavier Worthy, and Rashee Rice while being coached by Andy Reid makes for an ideal landing spot.

Cousins signed a lucrative contract with a $57.5 million cap hit if the Falcons keep him in 2026. This creates a problem the Chiefs should avoid, but fans will pressure Andy Reid and company into a big swing regardless.

If a trade of this caliber were to happen, Falcons' fans shouldn't expect much in return. Think of the Matt Ryan trade, but a bit worse. The Falcons received a third-round pick for Ryan to be shipped to Indianapolis, but could land a fourth-rounder for Cousins.

A lot must change for this to be a viable option for Kansas City, but is intriguing nonetheless. Another realistic scenario: The Falcons cut Cousins after this season, and the Chiefs sign him to a one-year contract for the league minimum.

Hopefully Fontenot can get something out of Cousins, especially if he doesn't wind up the starter in 2026.