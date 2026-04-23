Peter Schrager's final mock draft made Falcons' James Pearce trade look even worse

No matter what happens in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, it is going to hurt Atlanta Falcons fans. There is no way around it.

When you trade a first-round pick for a player who, despite playing well, is in a heap of legal trouble, it spells disaster. Now is the time we must take the punch and watch the Rams take the clock.

Peter Schrager released his first-round mock draft on ESPN that includes the Rams making moves that new general manager Ian Cunningham would've undoubtedly made.

Peter Schrager's mock draft has Rams trading the Falcons' original first-round pick

Schrager, whose mock drafts tend to be more accurate than other expers, mocked a trade at pick 13, with the Rams moving down four picks with the Detroit Lions in exchange for pick 17, pick 118 and a 2027 second-round pick, further expanding on Les Snead's sudden trade-down strategy.

The Lions then use the Falcons' original pick on Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor to help replace the recently-released Taylor Decker at left tackle. Certainly, the Dirty Birds wish they could draft an offensive tackle like Proctor after Kaleb McGary's retirement, but they need a right tackle.

The Rams then selected Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq with pick 17. Interestingly, the Rams used the Falcons' second-round pick last year on Oregon TE Terrance Ferguson. They also have Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson on their team.

This is a luxury selection that the Rams can afford to make. We know their roster is excellent, and having three starting-caliber tight ends in Sean McVay's always-evolving offense is a terrifying thought, especially one as athletic as Sadiq.

This mock draft wouldn't quite complete the Pearce Jr. trade, but here is a roundup of how things would look:

Falcons:

James Pearce Jr.

No. 101 used to trade up for Xavier Watts

Rams:

Terrance Ferguson - TE

Konata Mumpfield - WR

Kenyon Sadiq - TE

2026 No. 118

2027 second-round pick

While the Falcons got a future Pro Bowler in Xavier Watts and could have had another if not for Pearce's legal issues, the Rams turned the trade into a bevvy of players to help them remain in Super Bowl contention.

This is the exact strategy Cunningham is going to implement with this team -- load up on picks to help with depth. I am sure that the new general manager is sitting back and wishing he had more options in this week's draft. He is handcuffed with only five picks and a roster that needs depth.

Don't be surprised if we end up having to wait beyond 45 picks before we hear who the newest Falcon will be. There will be a push to add mid-round picks to help make up for the trade that has suddenly turned into a disaster after the events that transpired after NFL Honors.