Pivotal Falcons contract decision just took a $57 million turn

The NFL contract world is like the carousel at an amusement park. Every single time a the salary cap goes up or a new contract extension is signed, the carousel goes around through another cycle of market changes and players raising their asking prices to fit the demands of an even crazier market.

After a breakout season in 2025, the Falcons should have the idea of paying Brandon Dorlus in the back of their minds once next offseason rolls around. But because of the Green Bay Packers, the idea of paying Dorlus won't come cheap, which is something that Ian Cunningham will have to consider.

The Packers signed star DT Devonte Wyatt to a three-year, $57 million contract extension on Monday, and that $19 million a year price tag will certainly affect Dorlus' price tag when it's his time to look for a new contract--and Atlanta should already anticipate that this twist is coming.

Brandon Dorlus could become the biggest winner of Devonte Wyatt's extension

The 25-year-old had a breakout season in 2025, and the Falcons are expecting his linear progression to continue in 2026. His 8.5 sacks were second on the team (only behind James Pearce Jr.), and will be the clean-up agent of sorts next to Pearce and Jalon Walker for years to come on this defense.

Like Wyatt, Dorlus is one of the better defensive tackles in the NFL, but unlike the new $57 million man, he isn't much of a household name quite yet. Last season was a major step in the right direction, but as long as he takes another step forward in 2026, he could enjoy a similar payday--or make more.

As a former Day 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Dorlus has no fifth-year option that can be picked up, which means that his rookie contract will expire after the 2027 season. So even though he isn't eligible for an extension until after the season, this is a conversation that's slowly getting closer.

Next season will be a contract year for the former Oregon Duck, and the last thing you want is for the Dirty Birds to be behind the 8-ball because they failed to pay him as soon as they could. This cost them money with both Kyle Pitts and Drake London, and will again when Bijan Robinson gets paid.

The Falcons already have plenty of long-term financial flexibility, but once the salary cap increases again next offseason, Dorlus' price will go up, and Wyatt's new contract extension increased that twofold. So that $57 million the latter got could soon be one-upped by a sleeping giant in Atlanta.

Brandon Dorlus could very well take that leap into the elite tier of defensive tackles in 2026, and once he does, big-time money will follow.