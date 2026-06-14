Polarizing ex-Falcon is holding on for dear life to stick with his new team

To say the Atlanta Falcons were desperate at right tackle in 2025 would be the understatement of the century. First Kaleb McGary went down during training camp, and then Storm Norton followed, so Atlanta was forced to to turn to third-string tackle Elijah Wilkinson to hold down the fort as a starter.

Fortunately, Wilkinson started all 17 games and did not miss a single snap for the Falcons last season. But unfortunately, he was a complete turnstile while protecting the blind side of Michael Penix Jr. His 11 penalties allowed tied for sixth-most in the NFL and he surrendered 42 pressures.

There is no player Falcons fan are happier to see not return than Wilkinson. Whether it was a penalty or allowing a costly sack, more often then not his play would set up the offense with second or third-and-long, and it was fairly obvious throughout last season that he was the weak link up front.

Elijah Wilkinson is in for a rude awakening in his first season in Arizona

The 31-year-old signed a two-year deal worth $6.25 million to return to the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, where he's expected to compete to be the starting right tackle. That's an opportunity he was never getting in Atlanta, but he's also going to be the weak link on the Cardinals' offensive line.

Nobody would've really cared if he had a quiet exit, but Falcons fans have united in their disdain for Wilkinson because of his wild comments about leaving the Dirty Birds. His inability to hold a block was the reason Penix tore his ACL, so him calling this team a clown show to join Arizona is rich.

This guy is competing with Christian Jones and Olisaemeka Udoh for a starting job. On paper, you should think he should have this in the bag, since he comes with $3 million in dead cap if he's released, but there's no world in which he's given a long leash as a starter. He's barely holding on as is.

Even if he does survive training camp and win the starting right tackle job, Wilkinson will be in for a rude awakening in 2026. He and the Cardinals are set to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, and new Rams pass-rusher Myles Garrett is going to make the UMass product wish he got released.

It's clear to see the Falcons are much better off with Jawaan Taylor starting at right tackle, and odds are it won't take long in Elijah Wilkinson's time with the Arizona Cardiinals to confirm he's not a starting-caliber tackle.