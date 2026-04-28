Post-NFL Draft power rankings continue to miss the narrative around the Falcons

When NFL Spin Zone’s post-draft power rankings dropped this weekend, the Atlanta Falcons landed at No. 25.

Third in the NFC South. Arrow “not pointing up.” Quarterback questions dragging them down. A reminder they didn’t have a first-round pick. A cool story about brothers at cornerback and not much else.

That ranking didn’t reveal where the Falcons stand. It revealed who isn’t actually watching what Atlanta built.

Nobody is taking the time to actually understand the Falcons' approach

Look at the six picks:

Avieon Terrell (CB)

Zachariah Branch (WR and return man)

Kendal Daniels (LB/S hybrid)

Anterio Thompson (DT)

Harold Perkins Jr. (hybrid LB/edge)

Ethan Onianwa (OT depth)

That is not a random collection of prospects. That is a blueprint for exactly what Jeff Ulbrich and Kevin Stefanski want their team to look like.

Long corners who can play man. Explosive slot receiver built on yards after catch. Multiple hybrid defenders who can rush, cover, and disguise. And a one-gap penetrating defensive tackle.

Sure you can disagree with the players or debate the ceilings. But you cannot say this roster didn’t get more aligned with the scheme. And power rankings completely ignored that.

The NFC South picture is off too

To add insult to injury, FanSided’s Christopher Kline ranked the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the Atlanta Falcons because they are “primed,” “ascending,” and “better positioned.” But when it’s Atlanta, the summary becomes QB questions and not the improvements.

You don’t have to predict Atlanta winning the division to admit this: This roster is deeper, faster, and more scheme-specific than it was in 2025.

The secondary alone now features A.J. Terrell, Avieon Terrell, Jessie Bates, Clark Phillips, and Mike Hughes flexibility inside. That’s a dangerous secondary. And now the LB room is suddenly filled with hybrid speed Ulbrich covets and the offense added the exact archetype Stefanski’s system leans on.

But none of that shows up if your evaluation starts and ends with: “Who’s the quarterback?”

The Falcons weren’t ranked 25th because of what they did. They were ranked 25th because evaluators are still viewing them through last year’s trade, old quarterback narratives, and a surface glance at the draft board.

Not the roster. Not the fit. And definitely not the fact that this was one of the most purposeful draft classes in the league.

You can think the Falcons will finish third in the division. You can think the quarterback play won’t be good enough. But if you’re ranking them this low after this draft, you’re not really watching what Atlanta built.