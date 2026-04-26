Complete James Pearce Jr. trade details confirm Falcons totally fleeced the Rams

When reports surfaced that the Atlanta Falcons were trading their 2026 first-round pick to come back into the first round of the 2025 Draft, fans were livid. Yes, the pass-rush was an issue, but for a guy with clear off-field concerns? It was clearly a last-ditch effort from Terry Fontenot to save his job.

When Pearce was on the field, those doubts started to subside, as he was sensational as a rookie, but his offseason arrest and subsequent legal issues have muddied the waters. However, even with no resolution in sight for his NFL future, the Falcons may have dodged a bullet trading up to get their guy.

At the time, Atlanta's trade with the Los Angeles Rams saw them pick up No. 26 and 101 in 2025 in exchange for 46, 242, and this 2026 first-rounder. That pick turned into the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and seeing how they used it, Falcons fans can rest easier knowing how this draft completed the deaa

The Falcons' James Pearce Jr. trade is complete and it has aged gracefully

As we all know, the Rams drafted Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th pick, where he'll spend the next season or two sitting behind reigning MVP Matthew Stafford. For a team that's preached going all in, drafting Simpson could pay off in the long run, but Sean McVay doesn't seem overly enthused about foregoing a win-now prospect to draft this kid.

Let's do a bit of pick tracking here. The Dirty Birds sent pick 101 and their 2026 fifth-round pick (which was later dealt to Green Bay for Dontayvion Wicks) to Philadelphia to move up to 96 and draft Xavier Watts, but the Eagles sent this pick to the Denver Broncos, who used it on LSU edge rusher Sai'vion Jones.

In a nutshell, this is what the trade looks like in terms of the players both teams actually selected. You tell me who you'd rather have. Two Defensive Rookie of the Year finalists and potential franchise cornerstones, or the chance at a long-term franchise QB? It's a hot take, but I think I know my answer.

Mumpfield is merely a depth WR, but for a second-round tight end, Terrance Ferguson has been incredibly disappointing. Ferguson caught just 11 passes in his rookie season, and despite having a logjam at the position, the Rams still drafted some competition for him in second-round TE Max Klare.

Simpson is a good player who should thrive in Los Angeles, The situation is perfect for him between the weapons, the opportunity to learn from McVay, and no rush to see the field. Unfortunately for him, Stafford is about to sign a new extension and has shown no signs of slowing down, so the 23-year-old may spend his entire rookie deal on the bench, while Atlanta landed two instant impact defenders.

As we all know, QB is the most important position in sports, so while both sides of this deal have some blemishes, the Rams have a lot more to lose in swinging the fences for Simpson with this pick. And as far as the Falcons are concerned, they still crushed the draft despite not having a Day 1 pick.