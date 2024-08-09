1 Falcons player who must step up after scary Rondale Moore injury
By Mike Luciano
The Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals appeared to pull off a rare player-for-player trade that satisfies both sides equally. Desmond Ridder would get to restart his career as a backup behind the recently injured Kyler Murray, while Rondale Moore would join Kirk Cousins and a new-look offense down in Georgia.
Moore looks like a perfect fit for new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's scheme, as he is a great route-runner who can make plays with the ball after the catch. Before he properly suited up for the Falcons, Moore suffered an injury that left the team completely stunned.
Moore was carted off the field with an air cast on his right leg and a towel draped over his head. Practice ended early as teammates gathered around him in prayer. While football is utterly secondary at this point in time, Raheem Morris does need to figure out how to replace Moore's production as a runner and receiver.
The most obvious player who could see an increase in targets after this injury is Darnell Mooney. The Falcons can no longer look at Mooney as a rehabilitation project they can work with gradually. He is now the firm leader in the clubhouse for the WR2 role, and he needs to hit the ground running.
Falcons WR Darnell Mooney must play well after Rondale Moore injury
Mooney has been a 1,000-yard receiver in the past, even managing to reach that total on a Justin Fields-led Bears team. Unfortunately, some are deeming him a one-year wonder, as he failed to reach even 500 yards receiving in 2022 or 2023 after his breakout year.
Mooney is not going to be the most physical receiver out there, but he has proven to have above-average speed and quality route running. Both of those will play well in an offense trying to copy what Sean McVay has put in place with the Rams.
While Atlanta's passing game will likely have success with or without Moore due to the presence of Kyle Pitts and Drake London, losing someone that fast will take some of the creativity out of Robinson's game plans. Mooney seems like someone who could exceed what Moore has done if he is at his best, but fans haven't seen him at his best in three years.
Mooney's pro future may depend on his performance in the 2024 season. With Moore seemingly incapacitated for the immediate future, expect an increase in targets going to Atlanta's No. 1.