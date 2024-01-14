1 free agent each head coach candidate would bring to the Atlanta Falcons
NFL coaches love familiarity. We have seen that firsthand over the past few years with the Atlanta Falcons.
With Arthur Smith we saw all sorts of names he was familiar with—Tajae Sharpe, MyCole Pruitt, Jonnu Smith, Logan Woodside, etc. And then last offseason we saw Ryan Nielsen bring in David Onyemata and Kaden Elliss.
With the Falcons looking to hire a new head coach, here is one free agent that each candidate might bring in if they were hired by the Falcons.
Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy: Curtis Samuel, WR
We know the Falcons are going to need to sign or draft more than a few receivers this offseason. One candidate could be Curtis Samuel who is one of those 'get the ball in his hands and see what he can do' players.
Lions OC Ben Johnson: Josh Reynolds, WR
One of the more hot coaching candidates could elect to bring in his veteran receiver from the Lions. Josh Reynolds would be a fantastic add for this Falcons offense. He would help take some pressure off of Drake London's shoulders.
Bengals OC Brian Callahan: Tee Higgins, WR
Even without the hiring of Brian Callahan I am convinced Tee Higgins is headed to the Atlanta Falcons. He is a fantastic player who has all the connections to the Falcons and that would only multiply with the hiring of Callahan.
Dolphins OC Frank Smith: Braxton Berrios, WR
Two of the more sneaky names on this list, Frank Smith is sure to get some looks with the way Mike McDaniel and he have ran the Dolphins offense. Braxton Berrios is a nice rotational piece to have on offense and he can play a role on special teams as well.