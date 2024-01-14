1 free agent each head coach candidate would bring to the Atlanta Falcons
Ex-Patriots HC Bill Belichick: Kyle Dugger, S
With the Falcons reported interest in Bill Belichick and how important Kyle Dugger is to Belichick, don't be surprised if Dugger ends up with the Falcons as a versatile piece to pair with Jessie Bates III.
Rams DC Raheem Morris: Ahkello Witherspoon, CB
Another position of need for Atlanta is cornerback. Ahkello Witherspoon has been a fine player who could find himself on the Falcons' defense if Raheem Morris links back up with the team.
Lions DC Aaron Glenn: Romeo Okwara, DE
Romeo Okwara has had some moments of brilliance in his NFL career. The Atlanta Falcons could sure use his talent off of the edge as they continue to try to fix the position that has plagued them for many years.
49ers DC Steve Wilks: Chase Young, DE
The Falcons ignored Chase Young's presence on the trading block just a few months ago but if they are led by a new man who has seen the benefits of adding Chase Young, then they could pursue him in free agency.