1 free agent each head coach candidate would bring to the Atlanta Falcons

A familiar face that each head coach would bring to the Atlanta Falcons if they were hired
Cowboys DC Dan Quinn: Stephon Gilmore, CB
Are the Atlanta Falcons going to bring back Dan Quinn? Probably not, but if they were to then Stephon Gilmore would be a name to track during free agency. He has been excellent for Quinn's defense in Dallas.
Ex-Titans HC Mike Vrabel: Ryan Tannehill, QB
This is not a move that Mike Vrabel would make with starting intentions—at least you would hope. Ryan Tannehill can be a quality backup for someone and that someone will likely be Vrabel. Who knows, maybe Arthur Smith would still be here if he had acquired Tannehill.
Panthers DC Ejiro Evero: Brian Burns, DE
This would be absolutely wonderful. Brian Burns has made it sound like he is headed to free agency and I think any of us would be ecstatic if he decided to get some revenge on his former team by signing with the Falcons.
Ravens OC Todd Monken: Odell Beckham Jr., WR
Odell Beckham Jr. has had one wild ride to where he is at right now and with him due to become a free agent, he might be in for another chapter. Todd Monken, if hired by the Falcons, could make it a priority to bring in the former Pro Bowl wide receiver.