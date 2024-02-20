1 quarterback the Falcons could steal from other QB-needy teams
One quarterback the Atlanta Falcons could snatch away from QB-needy teams in free agency, the draft, or the trade block.
Breaking news: the Atlanta Falcons need a quarterback. One year after putting all of their faith in young signal-caller Desmond Ridder, the team will be looking to go in a different direction.
While I could argue that the Falcons are the most quarterback-desperate team in the league, there is zero doubt that other teams are close on their heels.
It is a good time to be looking for a QB quite honestly. There should be two high-lever passers on the free agent market, there are plenty of excellent prospects in the upcoming draft, and there is a high-upside starter who could be on the trade block.
The Falcons need to be the most aggressive team when searching for a QB. This would mean potentially pulling the carpet from under another team. Here are six QBs the Falcons could steal from other teams.