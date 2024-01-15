10 Atlanta Falcons players who deserve to return in 2024
9. Calais Campbell, DE
There are no bad things you could ever say about Calais Campbell. We all knew that the legendary lineman could have a big impact, but he exceeded everyone's expectations.
He got it done as a pass rusher and he was one of the most stout run defenders in the NFL. Add in his leadership and he is a no-brain re-sign.
The big question is whether or not he is going to return for another season. If he does, would he be willing to return to a team that will have a new head coach?
10. Nate Landman, LB
Nate Landman was simply excellent in 2023. He went from an undrafted free agent to a player who came close to making a Pro Bowl in his second season.
The Falcons cannot let him walk even though they have an intriguing young linebacker in Troy Andersen who will be back from injury. In my opinion, you can't count on Andersen playing to the level that Landman did. Bring back the player that you know can play and can stay healthy.
Landman should be paired with Kaden Elliss for years to come.