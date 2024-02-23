10 potential cap cuts for the Atlanta Falcons to consider
Cap casualties who the Atlanta Falcons could have interest in
DeForest Buckner (Defensive Tackle):
It may be hard for Atlanta Falcons’ fans to accept, but Grady Jarrett may get cut during the off-season. After suffering a torn ACL and looking at his contract number, the team may want to pivot and go a different direction as they aim to make a playoff return.
DeForest Buckner has provided a steady presence at defensive tackle since being drafted in 2016, but his cap number could result in him also being cut by the Indianapolis Colts. If that ends up being the case, Atlanta needs to look into signing him. His presence on opposing offensive lines and quarterbacks could be another big step in the team’s defensive woes.
Xavien Howard (Cornerback):
There's no question that Xavien Howard may never meet the standard he set in 2020 again. He was one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks that year and racked up 10 interceptions. Since that time, he has 7 interceptions but has missed four games over the past two seasons combined. Adding that to the fact that his cap number (and respective savings) are both massive, his time in Miami could be ending.
Atlanta struggled to close games last season, and having another strong corner could help them ensure they stop blowing leads and end up in the victor’s column more consistently. Howard may be losing some juice now that he’s 30, but if the team can sign him to a 2- or 3-year deal, they might be able to finally bring home an NFC South title.