10 potential cap cuts for the Atlanta Falcons to consider
Cap casualties who the Atlanta Falcons could have interest in
Logan Thomas (Tight End):
This addition is not a knock on starting tight end Kyle Pitts, but more an acknowledgement that Jonnu Smith is likely getting cut based on his current cap number. Although Smith put up a strong season, he’s unlikely to return to Atlanta unless he takes a significant pay cut.
Logan Thomas has struggled with concussions throughout the past few years, but if he can stay healthy this season, he would be a great TE2 option for the team. The team may continue to run two tight-end sets frequently if they cannot make massive upgrades to the wide receiver room, and Thomas could be a great buy-low candidate.
Quandre Diggs (Safety):
Quandre Diggs has started every game for the Seattle Seahawks over the past three seasons, and he has totaled 10 interceptions, a forced fumble, and over 250 tackles. As the team transitions to new coach Mike Macdonald though, they may aim to get younger at the position and trim salary where they can.
Diggs is similar to Jackson in that he could be another safety who can make a huge impact on the Falcons’ secondary and allow them to move their defensive pieces around throughout games.
Russell Wilson (Quarterback):
This choice is a bit controversial both based on Wilson’s tenure in Denver and the current quarterback situation in Atlanta. It goes without saying that Wilson is nowhere near his peak, but he’d also be a massive upgrade over Desmond Ridder.
The question becomes – is Wilson worth the money and commitment he’d likely ask for? It seems unlikely he’d take a one-year deal with Atlanta unless the market is completely barren. He also requires a very specific offensive system and the Falcons’ coaches may not want to adjust their entire gameplan for one year. The only way this seems to line up is if the team strikes out with potential trades or in the NFL Draft.