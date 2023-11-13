13 quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to in 2024
With so much uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position for the Atlanta Falcons, here are 13 players they could turn to to lead them during the 2024 NFL Season
7. Kyler Murray (Trade)
I just wrote something up about the possibility of the Atlanta Falcons acquiring Kyler Murray this offseason.
This seems like a possibility if the Falcons and Cardinals are willing to wait until after the first of June—only then is it financially possible for the Cardinals to move on from Murray. Obviously, by then we will know who the Cardinals took in the draft which will tell us their intentions.
This is a slim possibility because I just don't see them moving on from Kyler Murray. I know it is a new regime and all but this is still a player they can build around, he has all the talent you want.