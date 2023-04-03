2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Wide Receivers and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons could use another wide receiver or two for their wide receiver corps. Currently, they have Drake London, Scotty Miller, Mack Hollins, and a bunch of guys who likely wouldn't make another NFL roster. The Falcons should look heavily into the top 10 wide receivers in the NFL draft. The rankings of how good these wide receivers are more on a personal perspective of their talent and not an expectation of where they end up.
