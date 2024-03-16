3 Atlanta Falcons stars who are facing an uncertain future this season
By Nick Halden
3. Grady Jarrett
Grady Jarrett is everything good about this team over the last five seasons and is the ultimate leader and team player. In the middle of chaos and poor defensive performances around him, Grady clocks in and does his job. He doesn't blame those around him who clearly deserved it but continues to handle the media and far too much losing with grace and kindness.
While this is how he handles it off the field his level of play tells you all you need to know about how he feels about continually losing. How many double teams has he had to deal with over the last three seasons? It is incredible how often he finds a way to impact the game when the offense knows he is the only threat and adjusts accordingly.
With all of that said, Jarrett is an aging player coming off of an injury-shortened season. He needs a healthy year to justify his cap hit and remind the Falcons just how great he can be. Moving on from Jarrett shouldn't a thought right now. However, if he has another injury-shortened year or his production takes a step back it wouldn't be a shocking decision though an upsetting one.