3 Avenues for Matt Ryan following his release from the Colts
Option No. 3: Matt Ryan retires to become a NFL TV analyst
This is the most likely outcome for the former Atlanta Falcons franchise quarterback. Matt Ryan may identify joining the media as the best choice for both his future and his family.
Without a doubt, he will have options available to him in the media. He actually appeared as a guest analyst on CBS Sports during their pregame coverage of the Bills and Bengals game back on January 22nd of this year. Matty Ice joined the likes of Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms, and James Brown. He did an excellent job at it and fit in perfectly with the crew.
I would suspect that CBS would be willing to offer him a job if they haven't already. And even if they don't, someone else surely would.
He could also just take the route of retiring from the NFL completely in an effort to have all the time he wants to spend with his family. In fact, he can get paid to be a stay-at-home dad since the Colts owe him a lot of money for the upcoming season even though he won't be playing for them.
Whatever his future holds, best luck to him. He will forever be a Falcon and one of the best, if not the best player in the franchise's history. Nothing but the utmost respect for him.