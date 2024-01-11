3 Biggest positions of need for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason
By Nick Halden
3. Receiver
Aside from the quarterback position if there is one clear thing that held the Falcons offense back in the Arthur Smith era it was the lack of help at receiver. In Matt Ryan's final season, the team lost Julio Jones and opted to replace the veteran with Tajae Sharpe. Calvin Ridley wasn't close to the player he was with Jones and quickly left the team. Ryan was left throwing to an undersized group that didn't have a player that could separate.
The next season Atlanta did draft Drake London but still failed to add the needed depth. Trading for Bryan Edwards was the second biggest move at the position and the results showed. Mariota couldn't get the ball to his receivers and his receivers outside of London, couldn't find ways to get open.
Leading us to this season when the biggest additions at the position were Scotty Miller, Mack Hollins, and Van Jefferson. None of the three were capable second options and clearly were better used as depth pieces. The Falcons need to find a way to add a legitimate second starter as well as far better depth behind their first two options.