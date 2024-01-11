3 Biggest positions of need for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason
By Nick Halden
2. Edge rusher
What happened to the Atlanta Falcons' defense in the final two games of the season? It really seemed what had been a good defense finally let go of the rope and gave up on a terrible offense and poorly coached team. Whether it was that or simply due to injuries the defense didn't finish well. The biggest consistent issue for this team yet again was a lack of pass rush.
The majority of the issues in the secondary would be cleaned up if the pass rush could get home or wrap up quarterbacks when they get close. Lorenzo Carter is a clear player who could be cut and replaced with an elite edge rusher.
As of now, there are four legitimate edge rushers set to hit free agency giving Atlanta plenty of choices. If the team can fix the pass rush there is reason to believe that this defense can play at the level they started the season at consistently. Getting veteran Grady Jarrett back will be a huge boost as well and can be pointed to as a moment that this defense clearly took a step in the wrong direction. Fixing the pass rush must be the focus after fixing the quarterback position.