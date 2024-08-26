3 biggest surprises of the Atlanta Falcons 2024 preseason
1. Falcons refusal to play Michael Penix Jr. beyond first half of first game
We were all stoked to see what Michael Penix Jr. could do during the preseason. We already know that we won't see him on the field during the regular season so this was the time to get our eyes on him.
Little did we know, Raheem Morris had other plans as he sat Penix in the second and third games. We only got to see the eighth pick of the 2024 NFL Draft for five drives. Now, we will have to wait even longer to see him back on the field.
Raheem had his reasons for not playing the rookie and you have to respect it but that doesn't mean it wasn't disappointing. I believe that he should have been given a couple of drives in the final two games. Nevertheless, that would look like a terrible decision if he had gone down with an injury.
Three weeks ago, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that we would see a lot of the lefty but, little did we know, the Falcons were happy with everything they had seen from him.