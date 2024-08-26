3 biggest surprises of the Atlanta Falcons 2024 preseason
3. The lack of defensive standouts
There weren't too many players who were consistently good through each of the three games. Certainly, Natrone Brooks and JD Bertrand were the exceptions but outside of those two, there was a lot of uneven play.
No safeties stood out as a potential depth option, no corner played well enough to warrant a roster spot (minus Brooks), no linebacker set themselves apart (minus Bertrand), and no defensive lineman showed up through all three games.
You would have loved to have seen a player or two at each level of the defense make consistent plays. Players like Lukas Denis, Jayden Price, and DeAngelo Malone were primed to show their talent. Instead, they struggled the majority of the time which will likely cost them a spot on the final-53.