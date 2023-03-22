3 Colossal moves the Atlanta Falcons could still make this offseason
1. Falcons trade for Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins
The Arizona Cardinals have made it clear that they are willing to move their All-Pro wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins. The Atlanta Falcons, even after the signing of Mack Hollins, need wide receiver help, so Hopkins could definitely be a target.
Arthur Smith has shown a liking for big pass catchers which is precisely what Hopkins is. He is also a proven player who could help the development of Drake London while giving them a pretty dang good duo on the field.
Just imagine having Drake London, DeAndre Hopkins, Mack Hollins, Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Tyler Allgeier, and Cordarrelle Patterson; that is a lot of height and power on one offense.
Who knows what the Cardinals are looking to get for Hopkins, but considering the fact that Hopkins is much older than he was when the Cardinals traded David Johnson, a fourth-round pick, and a second-round pick, there is no doubt his value has dropped significantly since the 2020 trade.