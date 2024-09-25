3 Falcons who have been huge disappointments so far in the 2024 season
We expected a lot more from these three players through three weeks.
2. Matt Judon
We just haven't seen it from Matt Judon to this point. The long-time star has made minimal plays through his first few games with his new team and has been a part of a lackluster defensive line this season.
The expectation is for Judon to come in and be a difference-maker. He has shown he can be one of the most dominant players in the league but we have not seen that thus far.
His 1.5 sacks have come on clean-up plays. He has rarely outright won a one-on-one matchup and has very few pressures.
Part of the problem is the defense has gone against countless run plays but we still need the trade acquisition to show up when it matters most.