3 Former Atlanta Falcons coaches who landed with new teams in 2024
By Nick Halden
3. Ryan Nielsen- Jacksonville Jaguars DC
Considering the fall off of the Atlanta Falcons defense this wasn't shocking. The loss of Nielsen is somewhat overstated when you look back at Atlanta's 2023 defensive accomplishments. Take away Jessie Bates playing out of his mind and simply look at the schemes and adjustments Nielsen made during his time in Atlanta.
While the coach was held back by a lack of talent what excuses are there for the end of the season? Getting blown off the field by Justin Fields and Derek Carr is beyond embarrassing. It appeared your defense gave up on you and let go of the rope.
What about getting beaten by Will Levis, Josh Dobbs, and a returning Kyler Murray? Atlanta's defense was inconsistent and often unable to adjust. Yes, Nielsen maximized Atlanta's talent at times but adjusted poorly and wasn't consistent. Losing the coordinator was the right move for a team that needed a reset on that side of the ball.
Raheem Morris got the job in Atlanta partly due to his ability to get the most out of an underwhelming Rams defense. That will be the same goal in Atlanta.
Nielsen is setup far better in Jacksonville with more talent to work with in a winnable division. Jacksonville and Atlanta both made the right decision.