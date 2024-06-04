3 former Falcons players who might be done in the NFL
Former Falcons who have likely played their final snap on an NFL field.
3 of 3
3. Calais Campbell, DT
While the other two on this list might be forced into retirement, the same cannot be said about Calais Campbell. If the big defensive lineman decides to return, there will be 32 teams lining up to sign him.
He had a great season with the Atlanta Falcons last year. He was a consistent force as a run defender and pass rusher. He didn't look like a player closing in on his 40s which is why any team would love to have him.
However, the 16-year veteran may walk off into the sunset on his own accord. He can either decide what team he wants to join or retire and spend time with his family.