3 massive questions we still have about the Atlanta Falcons
2 of 3
Question No. 2: Where will the sack production come from?
The Atlanta Falcons do not have any proven pass rushers on the roster right now. Arnold Ebiketie is the only name that you can reasonably expect ten sacks from. That is a massive problem.
Edge rusher is where they should look in the first round of the draft. They will be in trouble if they don't. We cannot go into the season relying on Arnold Ebiketie and Lorenzo Carter.
At this point, barring some blockbuster trade, this will be a major question no matter what happens over the next few months. This team needs a couple of players to step up if they want an elite defense in 2024.