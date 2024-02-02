3 Moves that will make the Atlanta Falcons NFC contenders in 2024
By Nick Halden
3. Sign or trade for an elite edge rusher
Atlanta's defense clearly struggled after they lost Grady Jarrett to a season-ending injury. Jarret helped hold the pass rush together considering the team's limited edge rushing abilities. With a healthy Jarrett and Onyemata this team should now be focused on adding one elite edge rusher.
There are plenty of options potentially hitting the market including division rival Brian Burns. Burns will likely be retained but should be the team's number one target with plenty of options behind the current Panther if he is franchise tagged or re-signed to a long-term deal.
It isn't so much who it is as the fact that the Falcons need an edge rusher capable of getting double-digit sacks. Something they have lacked for much of the last decade. Add a capable pass rusher to this defense and they are more than capable of carrying the team in a weak NFC South.
Atlanta has all the needed cap space and draft picks to make all three of these moves happen. If that is the case they will be in the playoffs next season with a real shot at making a run in a wide-open NFC South.