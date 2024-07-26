3 Observations from Atlanta Falcons day one of training camp
By Nick Halden
3. Kirk Cousins gives Atlanta's defensive leaders love
Kirk Cousins is exciting for Atlanta Falcons fans in so many ways after two years of Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota. What the veteran represents is stability and an understanding of how to play the game on and off the field. This was on full display in Cousins' post-camp interview where the veteran gave his defensive leaders some love.
First, the veteran pointed out how he needed to get to know Jessie Bates a bit better. Mentioning the fact the safety requested to watch film with the veteran quarterback. Cousins later followed this up when talking about his sons and what jerseys they might be sporting.
Jessie Bates and Grady Jarrett were the names that followed Cousins giving the defensive leaders love. The awareness and building up of the defensive cornerstones point to why Atlanta made such a good decision this offseason.
Cousins is the ultimate professional understanding his role and building up teammates. This is the leadership and ability the Falcons have lacked since ownership and the front office pushed Matt Ryan out the door. Kirk Cousins was impressive for Atlanta on day one of camp and appears to be exactly what the team was missing.