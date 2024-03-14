3 Overrated free agents still available Atlanta Falcons must avoid
By Nick Halden
3. David Bakhtiari
It seems a forgone conclusion that the former Green Bay Packers tackle will go to New York to join forces with Aaron Rodgers. Still, this is worth noting as a move to avoid for a team that does need tackle depth and arguably a starter to replace Kaleb McGary in pass protection.
The worst contract on Atlanta's current roster is Kaleb's when you consider the system that Zac Robinson will run. McGary struggled in pass protection but excelled when the team was focused on running the football. He cannot exist on an island as a pass protector for a long period of time.
We watched him get embarrassed on more than one occasion. This makes the idea of adding a veteran tackle all the more interesting for the Falcons. This is a move that would make sense at first glance but has to be avoided based on injury history.
It has been a long time since he was able to stay healthy and play even half of a season. Atlanta would be better off paying for a player with a lower ceiling but a higher floor. If there is a fit left for the former star tackle it is Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.