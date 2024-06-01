3 players who deserve lucrative extensions from the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons need to sign these three players to extensions as soon as possible.
1 of 3
1. A.J. Terrell, CB
The name you will hear a lot over the next few months is A.J. Terrell. He enters his fifth and final year of his rookie contract meaning the Atlanta Falcons need to get a deal done as soon as possible.
Terry Fontenot has already stated that he wants to work out an extension for the stud corner and new head coach Raheem Morris has always been a huge fan.
When you combine everything with the fact that the Falcons did not draft a cornerback this year, it becomes likely that we will see something get done before he hits the open market in March.
He is a stud who will demand a lot of money; with how the NFL has evolved, it would be well spent.