Blogging Dirty
FanSided

3 players who have a mysterious future with the Falcons

We have no idea what the future holds for these three Falcons players.

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears
Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears / Justin Casterline/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 4
Next

OLB Ade Ogundeji has a mysterious future with the Falcons

After going on IR for the entire season, Ade Ogundeji has been forgotten about. We haven't heard anything about him and that is concerning for him as he looks to earn a roster spot in his fourth season.

If Ogundeji hasn't improved since his 2022 campaign, you can say goodbye to him right now. But if he has improved his craft then he can easily make the roster considering how thin the Falcons are at the position.

Without much word on the Notre Dame product, we are left in the dark about his outlook with the Atlanta Falcons.

feed

Next. Full list of draft picks. Each of the 8 draft picks by the Falcons. dark

Home/Falcons Roster