Early Falcons 53-man roster predictions after 2024 NFL Draft
Taking an early stab at the 53-man roster after the Falcons make their 2024 NFL Draft picks.
Along with the other 31 teams, the Atlanta Falcons have transformed their roster throughout the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Falcons were able to build for their future—a move that was met with an immense amount of criticism—and added a lot to their front seven. The team is in a much better place to compete right away, even after using a first-round pick on a quarterback.
We are going to predict the final roster for the 2024 Atlanta Falcons after the draft.
Falcons 53-man roster prediction: Offense
Quarterback (3):
- Kirk Cousins
- Michael Penix Jr. (Draft - 1.8)
- Taylor Heinicke
Keeping Taylor Heinicke around has to do with the three-quarterback rule. As we saw last year, the Falcons kept Logan Woodside because you are allowed to dress an extra player at the position and not have it count against your active player limit.
Running back (4):
- Bijan Robinson
- Tyler Allgeier
- Avery Williams
- Jase McClellan (Draft - 6.186)
Falcons have a clear top-two running backs and one of the best duos in the league. The wildcard is Avery Williams who will have to continue learning the position, rehabbing, and showing his special teams worth.
Wide receiver (6):
- Drake London
- Darnell Mooney
- Rondale Moore
- Ray-Ray McCloud III
- KhaDarel Hodge
- Casey Washington (Draft - 6.187)
A completely different group of wide receivers for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024. They were able to add a lot of explosion, which was much needed. They will also make better use of their group of guys under Zac Robinson.
Tight end (3):
- Kyle Pitts
- Charlie Woerner
- John FitzPatrick
Kyle Pitts is the receiver and Charlie Woerner is the blocker—they have very defined roles. As for the third spot, that is more shaky but they stick with another tight end known for his blocking in John FitzPatrick. I wouldn't be surprised if they go out and find a depth tight end with receiving ability—there aren't many great options though.
Offensive line (9):
- Jake Matthews
- Matt Bergeron
- Drew Dalman
- Chris Lindstrom
- Kaleb McGary
- Storm Norton
- Tyler Vrabel
- Kyle Hinton
- Ryan Neuzil
The starting five are set in concrete. The depth is alright but you certainly hope that no injuries hit the five starters because they are the backbone of this offense.
When it comes down to depth, it was hard deciding who got that ninth spot. I was deciding between Tyler Vrabel and Jovaughn Gwyn for their intrigue and youth. Ultimately, I used the Rams' history of keeping a large number of offensive tackles to land on Vrabel—not to mention,, Vrabel has played live snaps.