3 positives (and 3 negatives) from the Atlanta Falcons season so far
Positive: The defensive secondary
The Atlanta Falcons have an abundance of talent in their secondary. We knew that Jessie Bates and Justin Simmons would be the best safety duo in the league. And we knew that A.J. Terrell has shut-down potential in him.
The one question mark was on the opposite boundary. The Falcons moved Mike Hughes outside and they look brilliant for it. He has been more than any of us could have hoped for and has helped to complete one of the best defensive backfields in the NFL.
Negative: The defensive front-7
I wrote about this in detail, which you can read here, but the defensive line has been disappointing. Their lack of push in the run game has turned into long drives and short games. The Falcons' offense has played two fewer quarters than their opponents due to the defense being unable to force third-and-long downs.
Then there is the disappointment behind the line, minus Kaden Elliss. Troy Andersen is the player who has been in the spotlight for poor play. His tackling angles and tackling strength have been ugly. Too bad we don't have Nate Landman.