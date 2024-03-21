3 Potential landing spots for former Falcons star Julio Jones
By Nick Halden
3. New York Jets
Why would this be a potential fit? The Jets seem to be collecting an odd mix of young talent and former stars who are well past their best seasons. You could also factor in New York's lack of cap space and desperation to give Aaron Rodgers plenty of targets.
Rodgers and the Jets remain one of the most fascinating situations of the 2024 offseason. They appear to have so much potential but just as many question marks. Can Rodgers stay on the field? If the answer is yes will it be the back-to-back MVP that shows up or the player he was the final year in Green Bay?
No matter the answer the Jets need receiver depth and adding Jones makes sense. You give Rodgers a player who was an elite target and give your young star receiver someone capable of providing guidance.
If Julio doesn't retire signing with the Jets would be an offseason fit for both sides. The veteran can fill the role he has the past two seasons with a chance at making a playoff push. No matter where he lands the final seasons of Julio's career continue to be sad to watch.