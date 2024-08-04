3 problems Falcons are already dealing with in training camp
3. The revolving door at edge rusher and cornerback
Edge rusher and cornerback are the two biggest problems with this roster. They are two problems no team wants paired together.
James Smith-Williams and Lorenzo Carter have been starting off the edge. That is not a positive sign because the young Arnold Ebiketie and Bralen Trice represent the talent at the position. While the Falcons are taking it slow with their younglings, we would have loved to see both of them capture the starting spot right off the bat.
The issues at cornerback lie at the number two spot. We all thought Clark Phillips would start but it has been the veteran Mike Hughes. Again, Phillips is the young talent of the group and you want to see him putting a stranglehold on the starting spot. Hughes is best served as the slot corner so last year's fourth-round pick needs to step up moving forward.