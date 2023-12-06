3 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons should be cautious of chasing
By Nick Halden
3. Bo Nix
Where the Atlanta Falcons are projected to be drafting lends itself to thinking they will have a shot at Bo Nix or could be in position to trade up for Jayden Daniels. If you're going to draft a quarterback Daniels is the only fit in this draft in the first two rounds. Drake Maye and Caleb Williams are going to be far out of reach for Atlanta. This leaves the team either trading up for a shot at Daniels or sitting back and taking who falls their way.
In this case it is likely going to be former Ducks quarterback Bo Nix. There is no circumstance in which the Falcons should draft the quarterback despite his strong season. The quarterback is only going to work in the perfect system with a very strong cast around him.
Nix at Auburn is going to be the player he is at the next level. His game isn't going to translate well barring falling into a great offensive scheme or having a myriad of star weapons to lean on. This is a move that would set the franchise back and result in lost jobs.