3 Reasons a Justin Jefferson trade makes little sense for Atlanta
By Nick Halden
3. Assets that should be spent on the defense
If the Falcons were going to make a splashy move ahead of the regular season it shouldn't be to add another receiver. You have Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Rondale Moore as your first four targets. Add in a backfield with Tyler Allgeier, Bijan Robinson, Avery Williams, and an exciting young rookie the Falcons have a myriad of weapons to help Kirk Cousins adjust.
Adding his former star receiver would be great but it is a luxury the Falcons cannot afford at this point. You are counting on A.J. Terrell to do a lot of the heavy lifting at corner. Adding a bit more support for your franchise corner is a much higher priority.
This brings us to the most obvious move the Falcons should be attempting to make and that is adding a proven pass rusher. Arnold Ebiketie is an exciting prospect but it wouldn't be surprising to see his career swing in either direction. Otherwise, you are counting on Lorenzo Carter and a day-two draft pick to fix the biggest issue on your roster. It is the biggest concern for this team.