3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons must sign DeAndre Hopkins
The Arizona Cardinals have spent most of their offseason trying to trade a player that they traded for just three years ago. That player is superstar wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins. The Cardinals were not able to reach a deal with any team as teams were willing to wait since they knew that DeAndre Hopkins would eventually be released. Now that he is free to sign with any team, the Atlanta Falcons need to step up to the plate and offer him a deal.
We will dive deeper into it later but Hopkins is a player that could move the needle even higher for the Falcons. The Falcons have had an aggressive offseason with the signings of Jessie Bates, David Onyemata, Kaden Elliss, and Calais Campbell, among others. Adding this former All-Pro receiver would be icing on the cake.
However, things are more complicated than just offering him a contract. We do not know what Hopkins' intentions are, he could still be looking to fatten his wallet or he could be hoping to latch on with a contending team.
With the Falcons, it would likely take some convincing to bring him in—à la Calais Campbell. Nevertheless, we are here to list three reasons why the Atlanta Falcons should try their hardest to sign DeAndre Hopkins.