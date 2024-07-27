3 Reasons Falcons fans shouldn't overreact to defensive camp struggles
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta's offense should be winning even with a scheme in place
Look at the Falcons offseason and consider how much attention was spent on the offense. Adding two potential starting quarterbacks and bringing in talent at receiver. Atlanta had their entire offseason focus on building a capable offense with a veteran quarterback capable of getting the ball to their young stars.
Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Michael Penix Jr. are all top-ten picks who should be winning camp reps. Atlanta has far more investment in their offense. This team is built to play the exact type of ball the Rams did last season.
Keeping their offense consistently on the field leaning on a veteran quarterback and young star back. Allowing the defense to stay fresh and exposing them as little as possible. The lack of defensive additions this offseason made this plan clear.
While this is not an opinion on whether or not it will work overreacting to camp reps would be a mistake. Atlanta's talented quarterbacks and skill players should be winning in a low contact no pressure environment. The defense needs time to adjust and even when that happens should still lose to the unit Atlanta put offseason focus on.