3 Reasons Falcons fans shouldn't overreact to defensive camp struggles
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta is attempting to learn a new scheme
Ryan Nielsen is now the DC for the Jacksonville Jaguars with Lake and Raheem Morris taking over the Atlanta defense. They understand the team's limitations on this side of the ball and are completely changing how the team has operated over the last three years.
Yes, there are some concerns about the secondary depth and pass rush. However, overreacting to camp reps against a veteran quarterback is a mistake. It would be concerning if Cousins wasn't beating a young secondary who is attempting to transition to a new scheme.
While they are unable to truly hit and put pressure on the Atlanta quarterbacks. Much of the early defensive struggles are easily explained simply by considering the lack of pressure and the defensive adjustments underway.
It is going to be a process for a team that has been built with the belief Raheem Morris can do exactly what he did with the Rams. Take an underwhelming defense and push them to their absolute ceiling with superior coaching and adjustments. This isn't to say it will go according to plan but rather these early struggles aren't unexpected or anything we don't already know.